24 snow day movie classics to watch in 24 hours

Check this list of movies to watch during a snow day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and blanket or snuggie if you prefer and snuggle up on the couch with your family and friends. If weather and power are permitted, check out these 24 classic movies to watch on that chilly evening.

The information for the movies below was provided by IMBD and the youtube videos were provided by the creators of the films.

Snow Day

When a school in upstate New York is snowed in, a group of students hi-jack a plow to keep the school closed.

Snow Dogs

When a Miami dentist inherits a team of sled dogs, he's got to learn the trade or lose his pack to a crusty mountain man.

The Snowman

On Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas.

Snow White

Exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household.

A Boy called Christmas

In this origin story of Father Christmas, an ordinary boy, with a loyal pet mouse and a reindeer at his side, sets out on an extraordinary adventure to find his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of Elfhelm.

Balto

Outcast Husky risks his life with other sled dogs to prevent a deadly epidemic from ravaging Nome, Alaska.

Eight Crazy Nights

Davey Stone, an alcoholic with a criminal record, is sentenced to community service under the supervision of an elderly referee. Davey is then faced with trying to reform and abandon his bad habits.

Elf

Raised as an oversized elf, a human travels from the North Pole to NYC to meet his biological father who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.

Frozen

When the newly-crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition.

Happy Feet Two

Mumble's son, Erik, is struggling to realize his talents in the Emperor Penguin world. Meanwhile, Mumble and his family and friends discover a new threat to their home-- one that will take everyone working together to save them.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

An orphaned boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

Home Alone

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

Ice Age

The story revolves around sub-zero heroes: a woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger, a sloth, and a prehistoric combination of a squirrel and rat, known as Scrat.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.

Jingle All the Way

A father vows to get his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. However, every store is sold out of them, and he must travel all over town and compete with everybody else in order to find one.

Smallfoot

A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Four kids travel through a wardrobe to the land of Narnia and learn of their destiny to free it with the guidance of a mystical lion.

The Day After Tomorrow

Jack Hall, paleoclimatologist, must make a daring trek from Washington, D.C. to New York City to reach his son, trapped in the cross-hairs of a sudden international storm that plunges the planet into a new Ice Age.

The Journey Home

A young boy attempts to reunite an abandoned polar bear cub with its mother in northern Canada.

The Land Before Time

An orphaned brontosaurus teams up with other young dinosaurs in order to reunite with their families in a valley.

The Mighty Ducks

A self-centered Minnesota lawyer is sentenced to community service coaching a rag-tag youth hockey team.

The Peanuts Movie

Snoopy embarks upon his greatest mission as he and his team take to the skies to pursue their arch-nemesis, while his best pal Charlie Brown begins his own epic quest back home to win the love of his life.

The Polar Express

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Unaccompanied Minors