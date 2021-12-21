10 new Christmas movies to stream in 2021

If you've already re-watched the classics, here are some of this season's new Christmas movies.

Christmas is just days away, and at this point in the season, we've re-watched all the classics.

You've seen Clark Griswold lighting up the neighborhood and Kevin McCallister defending his house against the wet bandits as he stuffs his face with cheese pizza.

We know some of you can basically recite "Elf" line-by-line.

So if you're looking to switch it up and enjoy some new Christmas flicks with the family, we've got you covered.

Here are some new 2021 Christmas movies to enjoy as you get ready to gather around the tree.

A Castle for Christmas (Netflix)- This rom-com stars Brooke Shields as a best-selling author who travels to Scotland to buy a castle and finds (spoiler alert) love with the "grumpy duke" who owns it, played by Cary Elwes.

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max)- Set in the 80s, this family comedy serves up holiday cheer with a dose of nostalgia. It follows a 10-year-old on a quest for the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas and costars Neil Patrick Harris, June Diane Raphael and Steve Zahn.

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)- An obvious take on a Christmas classic, it follows 10-year-old Max as he's forced to defend his house after his family leaves him behind. While it doesn't star Macaulay Culkin, it does feature Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original movie, as well as Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Kenan Thompson.

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)- It tells the whimsical origin story of Santa Claus as he meets his destiny in a magical land as a young boy. It's based on a children's book of the same name and stars Henry Lawfull, Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig and Sally Hawkins.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)- A great movie if you love Vanessa Hudgens, who plays three roles simultaneously, this time on a quest to retrieve a stolen royal artifact. You can watch the first two movies in the series on Netflix, too.

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime)- Looking for more Christmas movies featuring High School Musical stars? You're in the right place. Actors Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman play childhood dance partners who reunite for a hotel's one last Christmas dance.

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)- This movie is a romantic tale of a marketing whiz and a "Christmas tree whisperer" crossing paths in search of the perfect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration. It's an LGBTQ Christmas love story starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones and Ricki Lake.

A Naija Christmas (Netflix)- It's a Nigerian movie with not one, but three Christmas romances. This rom-com tells the tale of three brothers rushing to find wives to honor what may be their mother's final wish. It stars Kunle Remi, Segilola Ogidan and the late Rachel Oniga.

Love Hard (Netflix)- This new-age rom-com starts with a woman getting "catfished" when she travels across the country to surprise a man she met online. It's sprinkled with references to classic Christmas movies, karaoke scenes, and stars like Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr.