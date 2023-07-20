'Barbenheimer' opening weekend attracting nostalgic Barbie fans to the theaters

The viral 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' opening day is here and local movie fans are seated at Cinemark for a double feature.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The viral shared opening day between Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' also known on the internet as "Barbenheimer" had local movie fans lined up at Cinemark in College Station for the earliest showing of the day.

“I've been preparing for Barbie since June of 2022," said move goer, Josie Lowry. "I bought these pants I'm wearing last year and seeing the hype and everything Barbie was my childhood like I'm sure is true for a lot of people so seeing her come to life on the screen with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is crazy and seeing all the hype around everything and seeing the female empowerment is something that I find really important.”

College Station Cinemark has almost sold out of their Barbie and Oppenheimer showings for Thursday and Friday.

“Yesterday, our trade organization, which is the national association of theater owners actually announced that 200,000 people across the country have tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day,” said Cinemark's Public Relations representative, Julia McCartha.

This group of movie goers that are flocking to the theatres are committed to a full afternoon of cinema.

“I got tickets from three to five for Barbie and then we immediately got five o'clock Oppenheimer tickets,” said movie goer Danielle Pratorius.

However, for this generation, the magic of Barbie coming to life means so much more.

Lowry described her attachment to the iconic toy, saying “Obviously everyone looks at Barbie and sees that she has all of these different career paths, and I think that as little girls playing with these toys that we see not only career paths, but other parts of our lives in these dolls. It's super important for these little kids, and now we’re all grown up and get to see her on the big screen, so that’s super important for people our age.”

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube