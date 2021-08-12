'Willy Wonka' returns to theaters for 50th anniversary

Gene Wilder's 1971 classic will be presented in theaters with new insights from Turner Classic Movies hosts.

COLORADO, USA — Beloved 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is returning to movie theaters in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The film, which stars Gene Wilder as eccentric candy man Willy Wonka, will play in movie houses nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Also starring Peter Ostrum as Carlie Bucket and Jack Albertson as Grandpa Joe, the musical that features chocolate waterfalls, edible flowers, Oompa Loompas and pure imagination has become a timeless classic since its release.

The movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014.

Part of Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics series, the film will be presented with exclusive insights from TCM hosts.

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory " tickets are available at fathomevents.com or at participating theater's box offices.

The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the year with "Citizen Kane," "West Side Story," and "The Silence of the Lambs" among the movies scheduled to return to the silver screen later this year.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

