'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

A special release of "The Wizard of Oz" features an exclusive deleted musical number.

COLORADO, USA — One of the most influential films of all time is returning to movie theaters for two days only.

Fathom Events will present "The Wizard of Oz" in movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

"In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of 'The Wizard of Oz' featuring a rarely seen extended musical number," said a release from Fathom Events.

Tickets to "Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow" can be reserved at FathomEvents.com.

The classic MGM movie musical will play in more than 800 movie theaters nationwide including more than 20 theaters in Colorado.

"The Wizard of Oz," starring Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton, was first released in August 1939. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, winning awards for Best Original Song for "Over the Rainbow" and Best Original Score.

In 1989, it was selected by the Library of Congress as one of the first 25 films for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." MGM reissued the film in 1949 and 1955.

