Bob Dylan bringing 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour to Columbia for concert

Tickets go on sale Friday for March 29 concert at Township Auditorium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music legend Bob Dylan is touring in support of his latest album, 2020's “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” and will be making a stop in Columbia's Township Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, for the March 29 concert. His website bills it as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.”

Late March will mark the Southern segment of Dylan's tour with announced stops in Atlanta, Savannah, North Charleston, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Asheville, in addition to the stop in Columbia.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster and at the Township box office at 1703 Taylor St.