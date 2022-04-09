Following the Ohio State and Notre Dame game, Chase Rice surprised the bar's crowd, taking the stage at The Farm for a performance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game.

Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise.

Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at his very own country bar, The Farm, located in Cleveland's popular night spot, the Flats.

Rice took the stage following the football game performing hits including Eyes on You, Key West & Colorado and Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.

During his performance, Rice talked about his Buckeye state connections, as his late father grew up outside of Columbus and played football for the Ohio State University.

Earlier in the day, Rice joined ESPN Cleveland on-air prior to the game at The Farm, before returning after the game for his surprise performance in front of a packed house.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on March 4, 2022, when 3News' Austin Love spoke with Chase Rice prior to the opening of Welcome to the Farm.