'Honored and humbled': Dolly Parton will accept induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Parton announced in March that she was 'respectfully bowing out' of consideration for the Rock Hall, but changed her mind last month.

CLEVELAND — After the announcement of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Wednesday, one of the biggest questions that remained was would Dolly Parton agree to accept her election.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the country superstar made it clear that she will be on the list to be inducted this fall.

"I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Parton wrote. "Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor."

In March, Parton made national headlines when she announced she was bowing out of consideration for the Rock Hall. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right,” Parton posted on social media. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

“I was as shocked as anybody that I was nominated in the Hall of Fame,” Parton told HLN prior to her announcement about dropping out of consideration. “I never thought of myself as being in rock and roll although I’ve done rock songs and all. They say they judge that on several other things, I don’t really know exactly what.”

Days later, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame responded and confirmed they would be keeping Parton as a potential 2022 inductee.

Late last month, Parton announced she was changing her mind and would accept the Rock Hall's induction during an interview with NPR.

“Well, I'll accept gracefully,” Parton said in the interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin. “I would just say thanks and I'll accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that. But if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there's more to it than that.”

3News' Ryan Haidet contributed to this report