First-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award will go to Dr. Dre

NEW YORK — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced Tuesday that it would be presenting artist and producer Dr. Dre with its first-ever Hip-Hop Icon Award. The award honors "ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an indelible impact on the art and culture of hip-hop," the music licensing group said in a statement.

Dr. Dre will be presented with the honor at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Dr. Dre's groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today. As a champion for some of today's biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams.

Dr. Dre is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer and musician, as well as the founder and CEO of record label Aftermath Entertainment and electronics giant Beats Electronics. He also founded Death Row Records, a favorite of West Coast hip-hop legends such as Tupac, MC Hammer and Snoop Dogg, who were on the label's roster in the 90s.

Dr. Dre also founded the American hip-hop group N.W.A. in Compton, California, in 1987, but his solo career began five years later with his first album, "The Chronic" — which is now certified triple platinum.

Dr. Dre's production is widely credited with having launched the music careers of hip-hop legends such as 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, among others.