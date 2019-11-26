CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country fans, dust off your boots and get ready to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte!

The country music star is bringing his Stadium Tour to the Queen City on Saturday, May 2nd at 7:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium for all of his 'friends in low places.'

This will be Garth's first time in Charlotte, NC in 22 years and will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour.

Garth's concert will be in-the-round seating, which is when the stage is set up in the center of the floor right in the middle of the arena. Then, the "center ice" sections on both sides of the arena are facing the round stage.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m. and there will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.

Garth Brooks has been awarded CMA Entertainer of the Year seven times, a first for any artist.

Garth Brooks' current single, "Dive Bar,” was recorded with Blake Shelton. The day of its debut on country radio, “Dive Bar,” was the most added song with 135 total stations.

There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, December 6th.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

A little about Garth Brooks:

Garth the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales.

He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

