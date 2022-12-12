Janet Jackson tour coming to Columbia in 2023

Music icon back on tour with Ludacris, tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 13

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music icon Janet Jackson will be coming to Columbia as part of her newly announced "Together Again" tour.

Jackson took to social media to announce dates for an upcoming 2023 tour. One of the stops will be in Columbia on Tuesday, April 25. The Colonial Life Arena has added it to their list of upcoming events. Rapper Ludacris will be her opening act.

"You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited," Jackson said in a post on social media announcing the tour.

Ms. Jackson's tour will start at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, before moving up the East Coast. Tickets for all concerts will go on pre-sale Tuesday, December 13, at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster. All tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. on LiveNation's website.

A time for the concert hasn't been announced.

Jackson, a member of the legendary Jackson family that included Michael Jackson, first came to fame as a member of the cast of the tv series "Good Times." In the 1980s she launched a solo singing career that exploded with the release of her 1986 album "Control." That spawned hits such as "Nasty" and "What Have You Done for Me Lately."

Her 1989 album "Rhythm Nation 1814" was an even bigger success, making her one of the biggest recording stars in the world. She'd continue to be a major hitmaker throughout the 1990s.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

A Lifetime documentary on her career and life, simply titled "Janet Jackson," was released earlier this year.