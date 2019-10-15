CLEVELAND — Do you think Pat Benatar deserves a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? What about Whitney Houston, Thin Lizzy, Notorious B.I.G. or the Doobie Brothers?

You can have a role in deciding which of this year’s 16 nominees are enshrined as rock ‘n’ roll’s royalty in 2020 by casting a ballot HERE.

Other ways you can vote:

- Using Google by searching "Rock Hall Fan Vote" or any nominee's name plus the word "vote" to cast a ballot.

- Casting a ballot in person at the Rock Hall itself using the Voice Your Choice interactive section next to the 2019 Inductee exhibit in the new Hall of Fame Gallery.

Fans can vote for up to five nominees every day.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied and factored in when determining the final list of 2020’s inductees.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2020. The class of 2020 will be announced shortly after.

The 2020 induction ceremony will be held Saturday, May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior.

The 2020 induction nominees are...

- Pat Benatar

- Dave Matthews Band

- Depeche Mode

- The Doobie Brothers

- Whitney Houston

- Judas Priest

- Kraftwerk

- MC5

- Motörhead

- Nine Inch Nails

- The Notorious B.I.G.

- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

- Todd Rundgren

- Soundgarden

- T.Rex

- Thin Lizzy

