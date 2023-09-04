'Walkin' on the Sun' to 'All Star': The top Smash Mouth songs ranked

With music featured in "Shrek" and "Rat Race," Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide under late vocalist Steve Harwell.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell died Monday at age 56 after entering hospice care at his home, according to multiple outlets.

The New York Times and Rolling Stone both reported that Harwell died Monday, several days after entering hospice to prepare for his end of life.

Band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone that Harwell died at his Boise, ID home "surrounded by family and friends," and "passed peacefully and comfortably."

"Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation," Hayes told Rolling Stone. "He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

"Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."

Smash Mouth produced some of the most iconic music of the early 2000s, including "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," which were featured in the animated film "Shrek." The band or their music popped up in movies such as "Rat Race," "Big Fat Liar," "Clockstoppers," and "Inspector Gadget."

Under Harwell, Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The band produced seven albums, the last of which came out in 2012.

In honor of Harwell, here are the most unforgettable Smash Mouth tracks that will live on forever.

9. Hang On

8. You Are My Number One

7. Pacific Coast Party

6. Why Can't We Be Friends

5. Can't Get Enough Of You Baby

4. Then The Morning Comes

3. I'm a Believer

2. All Star

1. Walkin' On The Sun

Reporting by Chris McCrory contributed to this article.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n