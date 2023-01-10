Name roach after an ex, watch it be fed to an animal at zoo

The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is your chance to get even with an ex who did you wrong.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever been so mad at an ex that you wanted to watch them get eaten by a ferocious animal at the zoo?

The related video above was originally published January 24, 2022.

Well the San Antonio Zoo is once again giving you that chance! Back by popular demand, the always popular Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is back giving donors the chance to symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after their ex and watch it be fed to an animal!

Last year people from all over the country wanted to get in on the action and believe it or not, this fundraiser received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and even 30 different countries.

And if your ex REALLY annoyed you, this year the zoo is offering an upgrade with a custom voiceover for 20 of the most dissatisfied donors.

"The season of love and loath is back," said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind! The cockroaches, rodents and veggies are already part of the animals typical diets, and although small, they really are the unsung heroes of the food chain this Valentine's season."

In 2022, the most popular exes were 'Jacob' and 'Sarah,' who do you think will take the top spots this year?

When you donate, you will get a digital Valentine's Day card showing your support for the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser as well as a short video of an animal eating a cockroach, rodent, or veggie for you to share on social media!

And as an added bonus, this year you can even send your ex a digital Valentine's Day card letting them know you named a roach, rodent or veggie after them complete with a personal message!

The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser runs from now until February 14.

All proceeds will help the non-profit San Antonio Zoo continue to secure a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.

CLICK HERE to name your cockroach, rodent or veggie.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.