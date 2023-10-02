Star of NBC's new show 'Found' rants about trying to find sweet tea in LA

Winthrop University "was the most nurturing environment and a large reason of why I am where I am," Shanola Hampton shared.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Shanola Hampton stars in the new NBC show "Found," which premieres on Tuesday night after "The Voice."

While many people may recognize Hampton from her role in Shameless, she might look familiar to some Carolinians for a different reason: She's from here.

Hampton was born in Charleston, South Carolina, grew up in Summerville, South Carolina, and attended college at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

"[Winthrop's] theatre department got accredited while I was there," Hampton recalled in a recent NBC interview ahead of the premiere. "It was the most nurturing environment and a large reason of why I am where I am. I give a lot of credit to my time there, and the way I was able to be a creative and I was able to be free."

To say Carolina is on her mind often would be an understatement. She looks fondly back on hanging out at the theme park Carowinds and drinking sweet tea from Bojangles. She lamented she can't find good sweet tea where she lives in Los Angeles anymore.

"I make it myself, that and lemonade," she joked. "Come to my house and you want Southern food, I can fry you some chicken, I can give you some sweet lemonade, and usually when they come from California, I tell them 'just go ahead and put some water in it, baby, it's gonna taste like syrup to you. And we make our own sweet tea."

She did give California credit because she is able to harvest fresh lemons from her backyard.

"It's California, what do these folks know about good sweet tea?" she laughed. "When I started going to restaurants, because all I know is sweet tea when you order, the tea came and you go 'Bleh! There's no sugar in it!'"

Hampton said her kids still say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" and she considers herself "Southern to the bone."

