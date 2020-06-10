Netflix releases official trailer for 'Selena: The Series', set for debut in December

The series, which will chronicle the life of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla, will feature Christian Serratos as the late star.

SAN ANTONIO — A series on the life of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla Perez has a release date and a full trailer.

Netflix announced earlier this month that 'Selena: The Series' starring Christian Serratos as the late singer will be released on December 4, 2020. A full trailer was also released Monday.

The trailer features clips Selena (Serratos) in some of her iconic outfits and performances as well as clips of Selena's childhood growing up in South Texas.

According to a first look teaser from Netflix back in 2019, the show will be "a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise."

Selena, also known as the Queen of Cumbia, was tragically killed at the age of 23. Her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, was convicted of her murder.

She remained a cultural icon and is still celebrated more than 25 years after her death.

In addition to the Netfix series, UTSA announced over the summer that it would host a Selena university course this fall. She has also been recently honored with a line of gas station cups, H-E-B bags and a Spurs tie-in clothing line.