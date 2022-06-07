New season of Big Brother features South Carolina native

Contestant and forensic scientist Sarah Steagall's hometown is Boiling Springs, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the new season of Big Brother debuts tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS, South Carolinians will have someone to cheer on in the game. One of the contestants in season 24, Sarah Steagall lists her hometown as Boiling Springs -- about 102 miles north of Columbia in Spartanburg County.

The 27-year-old will be one of 16 strangers living together in a house that has been equipped with 94 high-definition cameras and 113 microphones recording every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one person is voted out of the house until the last remaining contestant, or Houseguest, wins the grand prize of $750,000.

Now a forensic scientist in Ft. Myers, Florida, Steagall describes herself on her Big Brother biography page as "sweet, quirky, and self-driven."