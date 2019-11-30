COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, officials with the Empire State Building announced the completion of the redevelopment of the 80th floor.

It's the final piece of a four-year-long renovation project that cost more than $165 million and adds engaging and informative exhibits, including touch screen kiosks, an interactive museum and an all-glass floor observatory over looking New York City.

"We're thrilled to open the 80th floor. The fourth and final phase of the reimagining of the Empire State Building," Tony Malkin, Empire State Building CEO, said. "What began with the observatory entrance... is now as fully conceived and intended -- a fully educational and immersive (building)."

For Doris Kahn, a 95-year-old Columbia local who says she once worked at the Empire State Building, the renovations are even "more spectacular."

"It was truly magnificent what they did," Kahn said. "More spectacular to me now because I could realize how important it was and how much renovation has taken place."

Kahn says she worked at the New York monument as a secretary in 1945.

"I loved it, I really did," she said. "There's such a charisma about the building and always exciting and people coming in and out. You always had celebrities in the elevator. Tried not to look at them, but they were there, so, I was very fortunate to work there."

That was more than 70 years ago.

Today, Kahn lives in Columbia, and the Empire State Building has changed more than ever after the recent renovation.

"I hope that it will be there for a long time for people to enjoy," Kahn said.

The newly-renovated Empire State Building is now open to tour. For ticket information, visit https://www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets.