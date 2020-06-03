COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kirk Hammett is inviting everyone in South Carolina to take a tour of horror and science fiction.

Who is Kirk Hammett you ask? He's the lead guitarist of Metallica, and for the last 30 years, quite the collector of horror and science fiction memorabilia.

More than 100 pieces of his collection have gone on display in Columbia.

The visually arresting show is now at the Columbia Museum of Art. Organized by the Peabody Essex Museum, Columbia is the final stop of an international tour showcasing the pieces.

Entitled "It's Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection" features posters, statues and props from classic movie monster films. Many of the items are from the days of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi.

Hammett even credits his collection for giving inspiration to his music, saying "The stuff of horror has a mojo that always works on me. I start producing ideas. They just flow like liquid."

Not only can you get an eye full of his collection but, you can get the chance to shred like Hammett with an interactive guitar display.

The event runs now through May 17.

Meanwhile, Hammett is staying in Columbia for the weekend.

On Friday, he'll be at the Bottles Beverage Superstore on Ft. Jackson Blvd. A signing session of his themed whiskey, Blackened, is planned for 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Note: They will only be signing the bottles.)

Bottle Signing with Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo Drinks event in Columbia, SC by Bottles Beverage Superstore (Columbia) on Friday, March 6 2020 with 189 people interested and 51 people going.

Apparently, each bottle of the whiskey has its own Metallica playlist that is used to sonically-enhance the whiskey during finishing. The music is played to the barrel causing the whiskey to move and interact with the wood.

On Sunday, Hammett is performing in "The Wedding Band" at The Senate on Senate Street.

Tickets are still available.