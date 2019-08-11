COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you ever been sitting at home watching TV and think, I could write something better than that.

Well here's your chance.

DC You Unscripted is teaming up with Ideas United to give fans a chance to pitch their original non-narrative unscripted ideas with one idea being chosen to become an original streaming show on DC Universe.

DC Universe is the streaming service from Warner Brothers that allows you to stream all of DC's movies, television series and animated shows as well as you can read all the DC Comics.

Submissions close on November 18th, with selections announced on December 13.

The selected shows will go into development in March 2020.

So get writing, your idea could be the next show runner for DC.

To get all the deets, just go here.