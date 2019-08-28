COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the largest comic book collections in the world will soon be on display at the Ernest Hollings Library at the University of South Carolina.

The Four Color Fantasies exhibit will showcase some of the rarest comics and science-fiction magazines in a gallery that has more than 180,000 pieces.

It’s part of the Gary Lee Watson collection. Watson picked USC from a handful of universities after they promised to keep the collection intact and not sell of pieces of it.

Michelle Nolan, noted comic/pop-culture historian, will be on hand for the opening ceremony Thursday and says this is a truly unique collection, calling it a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Nolan will also be signing autographs for her book, Love on the Racks: A History of American Romance Comics.

You can talk with Nolan and check out the exhibit yourself starting Thursday at the Ernest Hollings Library starting at 5:30 PM.