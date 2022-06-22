News19 Newsies Summer Book Club review of When No One Is Watching; August book club selection announced

Read at your own pace with WLTX's morning team by joining the News19 Newsies and Richland Library Summer Book Club.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — At the beginning of the summer Richland Library announced the kick-off to the 2022 Summer Learning Challenge by encouraging children, teens, and adults to read 30 minutes a day during the season.

On Thursday, Chantal Wilson with Richland Library stopped by News19 to discuss our July book club selection, When No One Is Watching, by Alyssa Cole.

The book is considered a "timely thriller" covering gentrification, racism and a host of very topical matters.

"The book wasn't just a thriller," said News19's Brandon Taylor. "It was also a romance novel. I found myself rooting for the main characters Theo and Sydney."

"Alyssa Cole is known for her romance novels," said Wilson. "It's interesting how the book is told through the separate story lines."

Wilson also mentioned the upcoming August book club selection, They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei. The book is a memoir from George Takei, who is best known for is role as Hikaru Sulu on the original Star Trek television series.

They Called Us Enemy is Takei's firsthand account of his childhood years growing up behind barbed wire in Japanese-American internment camps during WWII, the terrors and small joys of childhood in the shadow of legalized racism, his mother's hard choices, his father's tested faith in democracy, and the way those experiences planted the seeds for his astonishing future.



The graphic novel is available in physical and digital formats in the Richland Library collection and can also be enjoyed in an extended version which including, historical documents, scripts, sketches, photos, and more. Access the book online through the free Hoopla app.

Wilson also mentioned several upcoming events hosted by the Richland Library. One of those events, happening on Saturday, July 30, is Learn Freely Fest. It will be an exciting day of learning for the whole family.

Career Conversations for Students Interviewing, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. Interview practice will help you to craft excellent answers to those difficult interview questions and increase your chances of being hired. North Main Career Coach Debbie LaGeorge will present interviewing techniques and allow the class to practice interviewing in pairs.

Cooking with Tamika Scott, August 11 at 6:0pm. Tamika Scott, award winning singer, songwriter, and member of the multi-platinum R&B group Xscape, presents her new cookbook Table Set: Cooking with Tamika Scott.

