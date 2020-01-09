No, Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock didn't get married over the weekend

Well, guess we can put this picture away too.

TENNESSEE, USA — Country superstars Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock caused quite a stir over the weekend, posting photos of an apparent engagement that sent the internet abuzz.

The two were in Michigan celebrating the vow renewals of close mutual friends when Rock got down on one knee and, photos seemed to show, popped the question.

"Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones," Lynn posted to Facebook. "I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

Alas, it was all for naught as Lynn got on Facebook yet again early Monday afternoon to confirm it was all a joke in the first place.

"Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun! I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast."

Change your ways, guys. We really thought ya'll had something special.