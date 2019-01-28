Hey Charlotte, no more waiting... because John Mayer is coming to the Spectrum Center this fall.

John Mayer will make a stop in Charlotte on Friday, August 9 as part of his 2019 summer World Tour.

Mayer’s 2019 World Tour launches in March in New Zealand and Australia and then heads to Asia through April.

Fan presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, January 29 at 10 AM local time. Fans can sign up now at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access. Additional presale opportunities will also be available.