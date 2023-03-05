Orangeburg's 50th Festival of Roses expected to bring 25,000 people to the city

This is the 50th year of the annual tradition at the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Golden Anniversary of the Orangeburg Festival of Roses is this weekend and thousands are expected to attend.

“It’s about family. It’s about flowers and then on Sunday it’s about faith," said Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce president James McQuilla.

The festival celebrates the beginning of the rose blooming season and this is the 50th year of the festival.

The first festival took place in 1972.

It began as a vision created by a group of citizens looking to enhance the development of Orangeburg and improve the quality of life for its residents.

The weekend is filled with entertainment, vendors, and activities. It's all happening at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, one of the city's major tourist attractions.

“If you’re older, it’s part of your nostalgia. Right? Because you can remember growing up. If you’re 50 years old, this started the year you were born," said McQuilla.

This year's festival is expected to bring in up to 25,000 people. People from all across the Midlands and the state are expected to visit the city of Orangeburg. This means more people staying at local hotels and eating at its restaurants.

There will be 110 vendors, which is nearly double there was last year.

“We’re gonna give everyone the opportunity to leave money in Orangeburg and to help Orangeburg grow and there’s gonna be things they can take back with them or they can enjoy the food while they’re here.”