x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Places

Fire destroys popular marina on Lake Wateree

Dutchman Creek Marina in Winnsboro suffered "extensive damage" in early morning blaze

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fire has destroyed a popular marina and restaurant on Lake Wateree.

According to reports by the Fairfield County Fire Service, county fire units were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, to Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant, at 5546 River Rd. in Winnsboro.

Responding units found heavy fire throughout the structure. Six trucks, plus support vehicles from Dutchman's Creek, Southeastern and Ridgeway stations -- including the Town of Winnsboro's ladder truck -- fought the blaze, getting it under control around 7 a.m. Fairfield County Fire Chief Jason Pope says a total of 20 firefighters were on the scene and crews left after the fire was put out around 9 a.m.

RELATED: USGS confirms 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Elgin, 3 confirmed aftershocks

No injuries have been reported due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined due to the extensive damage to the building.

Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant's website says it has been "a Lake Wateree icon since 1964." The restaurant has undergone some updates with new owner Nora Martin, including outdoor dining, live music and a sports bar vibe. Open seven days a week, the marina and restaurant not only served food but provided a daily lake report for boaters and fishermen.

RELATED: 'Never felt anything like that before': Elgin residents shaken by earthquake

In Other News

Find some fun the weekend September 18, 19 2021