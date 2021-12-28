Fire destroys popular marina on Lake Wateree

Dutchman Creek Marina in Winnsboro suffered "extensive damage" in early morning blaze

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fire has destroyed a popular marina and restaurant on Lake Wateree.

According to reports by the Fairfield County Fire Service, county fire units were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, to Dutchman Creek Marina & Restaurant, at 5546 River Rd. in Winnsboro.

Responding units found heavy fire throughout the structure. Six trucks, plus support vehicles from Dutchman's Creek, Southeastern and Ridgeway stations -- including the Town of Winnsboro's ladder truck -- fought the blaze, getting it under control around 7 a.m. Fairfield County Fire Chief Jason Pope says a total of 20 firefighters were on the scene and crews left after the fire was put out around 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined due to the extensive damage to the building.