Sumter racetrack draws a unique crowd and racing scene to the area

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed.

"Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder.

Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates, and spectators.

Joker Snyder has been racing RC cars since he was 7 years old and says he has never been able to give it up.

"I've just always loved it. It's something I have done with my dad for 20 years, and now I get to bring my little girl to the track for races, and it's just something I really enjoy," Snyder said.

For most other racers on the track, the move looks the same. Jordan Ulshafer says although he just started racing, he has no plans of ever stopping.

"I have always been interested in RC but I actually started racing in March and I just love it," Ulshafer explained.

Although racing RC cars may seem silly to some, to the Sumter RC racers it is so much more.

"I have been able to meet some really great people here that I wouldn't have ever met otherwise," Ulshafer said.

Win or lose, each racer will always speed away with something more than they ever hoped for.

"I've met so many amazing people through this, and no matter what background we all come from we can all have something in common through RC," Snyder said.