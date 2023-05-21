Rihanna spotted wearing a Carolina Panthers jersey in Japan

The "Lift Me Up" singer was spotted wearing a Panthers' No. 95 jersey at a party in Tokyo over the weekend.

TOKYO, Japan — Carolina Panthers superfans come in all forms, including award-winning pop superstars like Rihanna.

The "Lift Me Up" singer was spotted wearing a Panthers' No. 95 jersey at a party in Tokyo over the weekend.

We found L̶o̶v̶e̶ Rihanna 💎 pic.twitter.com/iqPbhWnmKl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 20, 2023

The sighting sent Panthers' fans went into a frenzy, with many even expressing their excitement for next season.

Keep Pounding RiRi!!💙🏈😤 https://t.co/UkFFjYG2Mq — Levi Vari Johnson (@RealCoachLeviJ) May 21, 2023

We up this year Rihanna know 😎 https://t.co/GQoojZRgoe — Reezy Nabors (@Reezystrong) May 20, 2023

Although Rihanna is indeed rocking the No. 95, it is not a Derrick Brown jersey. Another photo posted on Twitter shows the back of the jersey, which reads 'Panthers' on the nameplate.

Rihanna in Tokyo tonight seen wearing a @Panthers jersey pic.twitter.com/71IYxgtWMY — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) May 21, 2023

So far, there's no word if Rihanna will turn up at a Panthers game this upcoming season, but she's clearly a fan.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts