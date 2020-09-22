Segra Park to host Oktoberfest with safety guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies will host OktoberFest at Segra Park on Saturday, October 3 -- with various safety guidelines to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The celebration of beer event will feature more than 35 breweries with more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders.
According to a Fireflies press release, the following safety measures will be followed during the event:
- Masks to be worn by attendees and staff.
- Servers, beer pourers, and staff handling food will be wearing masks and gloves at all times.
- All the cups will be disposable, and each tasting will require a new cup.
- Attendees will be required to wear a mask for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms
- In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout and there will be extra restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.
- Social distancing of six feet between groups will be required.
- No cash will be accepted. Attendees should bring a credit or debit card.
Tickets for the event are $40 each in advance (plus tax and fees), $50 the day of, and are on sale now.
Parking is free but rideshare transportation or Comet transit service is encouraged.
The following breweries will be in attendance.
- Palmetto Sweetwater Brewing
- Catawba Hunter Gatherer Brewing
- Might Swell Highland Brewing
- High Wire Legal Remedy
- Columbia Craft Green Man Brewing
- Steel Hands Terrapin Brewing
- Swamp Cabbage Sam Adams
- Stone Sycamore Brewing
- Victory Naragansett
- Bold Rock Vermont Cider
- Elysian Bud Light Seltzer
- Devils Backbone Bud Light Platinum
- Appalachian Mountain Budweiser Nitro
- Breckenridge Island Coastal
- Golden Road Allagash
- Bells Wicked Weed
- Radeberger Schofferhofer
Additional breweries and beer selection from each brewery will be posted on Facebook Event page as they become available.