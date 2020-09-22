Segra Park to host Oktoberfest with safety guidelines

Event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 3 and feature more than 35 breweries with more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies will host OktoberFest at Segra Park on Saturday, October 3 -- with various safety guidelines to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The celebration of beer event will feature more than 35 breweries with more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders.

According to a Fireflies press release, the following safety measures will be followed during the event:

Masks to be worn by attendees and staff.

Servers, beer pourers, and staff handling food will be wearing masks and gloves at all times.

All the cups will be disposable, and each tasting will require a new cup.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms

In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout and there will be extra restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups will be required.

No cash will be accepted. Attendees should bring a credit or debit card.

Tickets for the event are $40 each in advance (plus tax and fees), $50 the day of, and are on sale now.

Parking is free but rideshare transportation or Comet transit service is encouraged.

The following breweries will be in attendance.

Palmetto Sweetwater Brewing

Catawba Hunter Gatherer Brewing

Might Swell Highland Brewing

High Wire Legal Remedy

Columbia Craft Green Man Brewing

Steel Hands Terrapin Brewing

Swamp Cabbage Sam Adams

Stone Sycamore Brewing

Victory Naragansett

Bold Rock Vermont Cider

Elysian Bud Light Seltzer

Devils Backbone Bud Light Platinum

Appalachian Mountain Budweiser Nitro

Breckenridge Island Coastal

Golden Road Allagash

Bells Wicked Weed

Radeberger Schofferhofer