Segra Park to host Oktoberfest with safety guidelines

Event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 3 and feature more than 35 breweries with more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies will host OktoberFest at Segra Park on Saturday, October 3 -- with various safety guidelines to help contain the spread of COVID-19. 

The celebration of beer event will feature more than 35 breweries with more than 75 beers, seltzers and ciders.

According to a Fireflies press release, the following safety measures will be followed during the event:

  • Masks to be worn by attendees and staff. 
  • Servers, beer pourers, and staff handling food will be wearing masks and gloves at all times. 
  • All the cups will be disposable, and each tasting will require a new cup. 
  • Attendees will be required to wear a mask for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms
  • In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout and there will be extra restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.
  • Social distancing of six feet between groups will be required. 
  • No cash will be accepted. Attendees should bring a credit or debit card.

Tickets for the event are $40 each in advance (plus tax and fees), $50 the day of, and are on sale now. 

Parking is free but rideshare transportation or Comet transit service is encouraged.

The following breweries will be in attendance. 

  • Palmetto Sweetwater Brewing
  • Catawba Hunter Gatherer Brewing
  • Might Swell Highland Brewing
  • High Wire Legal Remedy
  • Columbia Craft Green Man Brewing
  • Steel Hands Terrapin Brewing
  • Swamp Cabbage Sam Adams
  • Stone Sycamore Brewing
  • Victory Naragansett
  • Bold Rock Vermont Cider
  • Elysian Bud Light Seltzer
  • Devils Backbone Bud Light Platinum
  • Appalachian Mountain Budweiser Nitro
  • Breckenridge Island Coastal
  • Golden Road Allagash
  • Bells Wicked Weed
  • Radeberger Schofferhofer

Additional breweries and beer selection from each brewery will be posted on Facebook Event page as they become available.

