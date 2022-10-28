x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

'Let's go girls': Shania Twain announces Charlotte date on 2023 world tour

Shania Twain's 49-date "Queen of Me" tour will make a stop at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion on June 28.
Credit: AP
Shania Twain accepts the Poet's Award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's go girls! Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to Charlotte next summer as part of an upcoming world tour to promote her new album "Queen of Me." 

Shania Twain will perform at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Wednesday, June 28. It will be her only stop in the Carolinas on the 2023 world tour, which also includes shows in Nashville and Kansas City. Tickets to see Shania Twain in Charlotte go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Pre-sale tickets to Citi cardmembers will be on sale starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Twain is the best-selling female artist in country music history and has five Grammy Awards during her illustrious career. "Queen of Me," her sixth full-length original album, will be released everywhere on Feb. 3, 2023. It's her first record since 2017 and her official debut for Republic Nashville. 

Twain will embark on a 49-date Queen of Me tour to promote the album. It will be her first tour in nearly five years following a residency in Las Vegas. Opening acts on Shania Twain's 2023 world tour include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Mickey Guyton. 

The Queen of Me tour kicks off April 28 in Spokane, Washington, before making numerous stops across North America before making its way to the Queen City in late June. The tour will come to an end in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Sept. 26. 

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New urban farm near Columbia's Vista

Before You Leave, Check This Out