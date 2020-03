HOUSTON — Houston rapper Slim Thug announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus in a video he posted to Instagram Tuesday.

“So check this out. No games being played. The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive,” the rapper said in the video. “As careful as I have been self-quarantined, staying at home, I might gotten something to eat or something, did some stuff like that, simple stuff, nothing crazy.”

Slim Thug reiterated that he was doing his best to follow CDC guidelines when out and about, but still contracted the virus.

“Stayed in my truck, had mask, gloves, everything on, and my test came back positive, so take this stuff seriously,” he said. “Sit at home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they sayin’.”

The rapper encourages those who have symptoms to get checked out. He added that he is feeling better now but did have some of the symptoms before he was tested.

“I’m good, I don’t got no problems right now,” he said. “The other day I had a slight fever and a cough, I feel better now, no fever, nothing like that, I feel like I am good, you all better take this serious, coronavirus is real.”

