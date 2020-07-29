South Carolina State Fair becomes two day drive-thru event due to COVID-19

There still will be fair food and plenty of other fun attractions for people to enjoy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The traditional verson of the South Carolina State Fair won't take place this year due to the pandemic and will instead change into a two-day free drive-through version.

Fair officials announced Wednesday morning that they will do a this revised event on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The traditional version, which had been scheduled to start a week earlier, will not take place.

“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” said South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment.”

She said rides could not happen due to safety precautions.

“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” said Smith. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Smith said guests will enjoy free admission to drive through the fairgrounds and experience unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture — all from the comfort and safety of their cars. Meanwhile, in a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, guests will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds and purchase their favorite fair foods.

The entire parking lot will be a food area. People will take your order and you'll receive it as you leave the area.

There will also be a drive through cattle exhibit.

“The Drive-Through State Fair is going to give folks a snippet of the fair they’ve known their entire lives,” said South Carolina State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “It will certainly look different, but we look forward to sharing this gift with the community. It will truly be a year like no other.”

“We’ve been bringing folks together for 150 years, and we plan on being here to continue our beloved tradition for decades to come,” said Smith. “Thank you for standing by us now, and thank you for keeping the spirit alive as we bring your tradition — your South Carolina State Fair — to you in a new way this October. We’ll be back — better and stronger — in 2021.”

Next year’s S.C. State Fair will take place October 13-24, 2021.

