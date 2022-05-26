Street outside First Avenue nighclub to be renamed 'Prince Rogers Nelson Way'

The Minneapolis City Council approved renaming First Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. The renaming celebration will be held Tuesday, June 7.

A one-block stretch of First Avenue outside iconic the nightclub will be renamed to honor the musician who made the venue famous.

The Minneapolis City Council approved renaming First Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street to Prince Rogers Nelson Way. The renaming celebration will be held Tuesday, June 7.

“As a timeless icon of Minneapolis, Prince’s music can be heard from Target Field to backyard BBQs and everywhere in between. It’s only right for his name to be memorialized outside the legendary First Ave, which he helped put on the map for music appreciators nationwide,” said Mayor Jacob Frey in a press release. “Prince will forever be part of Minneapolis history and now that legacy has one more important piece for generations to visit and enjoy.”

A 100-foot mural of Prince on Ramp A nearby will also be unveiled Thursday, June 2.

“I’m thrilled that Prince is being immortalized on concrete with ink. Right across from his musical home that is First Avenue,” said City Council President Andrea Jenkins in a release. “Prince’s independent spirit, commitment to social justice, and his love for the Timberwolves makes this the perfect space for his image to live.”

