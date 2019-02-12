WASHINGTON — "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" will begin broadcasting from its new permanent home in Washington, D.C., starting Monday, December 2.

Broadcasting from Washington will give O'Donnell, the the anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," and CBS News journalists the opportunity to be at the heart of some of the biggest issues and stories facing the country right now.

The only network evening news broadcast based in Washington, it will leverage its unique location in the nation's capital, while remaining focused on both national and international stories of interest to Americans.

"Many stories across the country have a nexus to Washington, such as health care and taxes," O'Donnell said. "We are going to continue CBS News' tradition of original reporting and great storytelling. Our goal is to remain a trusted news leader. And this just expands our reach."

O'Donnell was named anchor in May, and she and network executives have laid out a vision for a broadcast that emphasizes unbiased, original reporting on important stories that affect people's lives around the world.

"There is a real hunger for an independent source of news, without bias from the left or the right, and that starts with Norah O'Donnell," said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. "Norah's credentials are unmatched having covered the White House, the Pentagon, Capitol Hill, as well as six presidential campaigns. Norah is an exceptional and experienced journalist who cares deeply about the issues that affect American families. Norah is the right person at the right time."

"Our move to Washington, D.C., allows Norah to bring viewers the heart of the story from the center of where everything is happening," Jay Shaylor, the executive producer of the "CBS Evening News," said. "Being based in the nation's capital allows us to showcase Norah's exceptional skills as a reporter, while still bringing our audience the in-depth investigations, powerful storytelling and worldwide reach people expect from CBS News."

The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET and at 10 p.m. ET on CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming service of CBS News.