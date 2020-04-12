'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright under fire for anti-vaccine comments in Twitter posts

Surprisingly, Wright liked a few of the tweets demanding the actress be fired from the upcoming “Black Panther 2" film.

ATLANTA — "Black Panther" actress Letitia Wright has left fans of the franchise with a frenzy of mixed opinions, after she shared an antivaccine video on Twitter, followed by a storm of tweets supporting where she stood on the issue.

Wright, who appears as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, shared "Antivaxxer,” a video that supports fraudulent scientific theories for multiple outbreaks including, measles and tetanus.

Tons of people asked the actress to address the tweets as the video apparently included transphobic and black hole conspiracy topics. The content has since been taken down from her page.

Surprisingly, Wright liked a few of the protesting tweets demanding that the actress be fired from the upcoming “Black Panther 2."

Hours later after the backlash, the actress issued an apology.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else," she wrote.

Nothing else. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020

The "Black Panther" franchise was culturally significant for people across the United States, for Marvel Studios, and for Georgia, at the time of its 2018 release.

While details remain uncertain about how the sequel will present the late Chadwick Boseman’s character King T'Challa, The Hollywood Reporter said Marvel plans to start filming "Black Panther 2" in Atlanta in July 2021 for up to six months.

The sequel was originally scheduled to start production in March 2021 and is one of several movies from Marvel that was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic, 2020 will mark the first year since 2009 that will see no new movies from the action giant being released.

The film’s original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new feature according to the report.

As the cast and crew continue to pick up the developments for the upcoming production, one rumor laid to rest is the film using CGI technology for scenes to include Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away in late August from complications related to colon cancer.

USA Today reports Marvel Studios EVP "Black Panther" executive producer Victoria Alonso confirmed in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarín that will not be happening.