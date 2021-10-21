A candy corn brat? Yeah it exists - Food News

We hope you're hungry because it's time for food news! Producer Rebecca Perry keeps an eye on all the new, fun, and wacky products out there and she was kind enough to share them with us.
FEATURED NEWS:
- Lime-flavored skittles are making a comeback
- Dr. Pepper introduces "Fantastic Chocolate" Soda
- The FDA is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut back on the salt
- Hidden Valley Ranch offers trick-or-treat ranch packets
- A shop in Wisconsin created a candy corn brat
