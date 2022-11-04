Moderna seeks FDA approval on COVID-19 vaccine for young children

The vaccine is 1/4 of an adult dose. Clinical trials showed two doses, four weeks apart had an immune response in children between 6 months and 6-years-old.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Moderna is seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine aimed to protect children younger than 6-years-old.

Its clinical trial tested 1/4 of the adult dose in children between 6 months and 6-years-old. ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said the two doses given four weeks apart show an immune response. The protection against the omicron variant is about 38% to 44% in symptomatic cases. She said it is likely children will need a booster as well.

"A lot of parents might say, well, it's only 40%,' should I still get my kids vaccinated?' There's a resounding yes to that because it was very safe and well-tolerated. There were no cases at all of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle which we worry about. Kids just had normal side effects such as fever," Kohli said.

COVID-19 is typically mild in children. In the trial, no children were severely ill or hospitalized.

Kohli said that means researchers can't tell how the vaccine works in preventing those outcomes. Children typically have milder cases of the virus, but Kohli said it's still important to prevent infection.