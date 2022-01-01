Psychics predict a bumpy ride for 2022

A local couple reveals what's in the cards for the coming year. #k5evening

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — "We're the only couple in the country that does this together," psychic Skip Leingang said.

Skip and his wife, Sha'ron, have been married for nearly 50 years and giving people a metaphysical look into the future for most of their marriage.

"We're only the telephone," Sha'ron said, "Spirit is where we're getting our messages from."

So what messages are they receiving about the year ahead?

"Our political scene in October is going to kind of explode," Skip said.

Uh oh. Not the most comforting news for an election year in a bitterly divided country. But at least we're not France.

"I'm wondering what's going to go on in France because there's going to be something in the chaotic realm," Sha'ron said.

Your money may be in for a shocking few months.

"I think we're going to see a severe downswing in the stock market," Skip predicted. "But it's going to start coming right back up."

Sure, we'll have our challenges. But Sha'ron says, all-in-all, things will be looking up in 2022.

"I think it's going to be a good year," she said.