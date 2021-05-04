'Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars remember Ethan McCallister, friend killed in hit-and-run

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, star of Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy” plead for the public’s help on social media in finding the person who struck McCallister.

ATLANTA — Tributes are pouring in for an Ethan McCallister, a man who was struck and killed by a driver in midtown Atlanta overnight Saturday.

McCallister graduated from Georgia Tech and became recognizable on social media through his friendship with some of the cast members from the Real Housewives of Atlanta who have since posted about his passing.

Kim Zolciak- Biermann, star of Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy,” plead for the public’s help on social media in finding the person who struck McCallister.

“We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts. You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kindhearted people I have ever known. Always willing to help anyone anywhere. We love you Ethan and I will make sure justice is served. PLEASE HELP,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Brielle Biermann, who was close friends with McCallister detailed her feelings of devastation on IG.

“Ethan.... i can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sick sick sick to my stomach. You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend,” Biermann wrote.

A close family friend set up an online fundraiser to help pay for Ethan's funeral expenses and support his family during this difficult time.

Atlanta Police are currently investigating the events leading up to the incident, and the driver of the black Range Rover that struck him.

Officers at the scene report they found McCallister in the roadway after being by hit the vehicle. The driver left the scene, police said.