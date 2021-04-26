'Tyler Perry's Young Dylan' casting fresh faces for season two in Atlanta

CAB Casting is looking for minor extras (ages 9 and up only) to portray prep school extras on the hit production.

ATLANTA — Casting producers for ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ are looking for fresh faces for upcoming second season of the Nickelodeon sitcom.

Project Casting reports CAB Casting is looking for minor extras (ages 9 and up only) to portray prep school extras on the hit production.

Shoots will be taking place Wednesday April 28 and Friday April 30. Recently, Tyler Perry Studio lifted its mandatory production bubble, and hundreds of employees received vaccination for COVID-19.

The casting advises frequent testing will be taken for all parties involved with “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”.

The show is a hit for Nickelodeon. Last year, the season premiere was the network’s biggest in three years, according to Deadline.

The debut of the comedic sitcom “reached more than 2.6 million total viewers in six airings over the premiere weekend,” the outlet reported.

“Thank you army!!!! I so appreciate all of this love and support!! God bless you. Thank you for making these kids stars!! Young Dylan on @Nickelodeon every Saturday at 8:30/7:30c!!! #YoungDylan,” Perry wrote in an Instagram post.

“Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” is Perry's first kid-scripted series for Nickelodeon. The series follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan, played by Dylan Gilmer, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced.

Days prior to the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in October 2019, the mogul made the announce during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he handpicked Gilmer to star in the series.

Gilmer came on the show to talk about his guest-starring role on the revival of Nickelodeon’s hit series “All That,” which Ellen helped him secure. Ellen shared her excitement for the young star with Perry, who was blown away by Gilmer’s audition tape. Ellen kept the surprises coming by giving the young star some gifts to help set up his new dressing room.

11Alive’s The A-Scene went to Tyler Perry Studios as the cast of “Young Dylan” were working on the show