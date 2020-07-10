Here's a drinking game for the vice presidential debate | Most DC Thing

The VP candidates square off for their first and only debate Wednesday night. This is one way to get through it.

WASHINGTON — In our Most D.C. Thing, we are talking about the intersection between politics and drinking. The vice presidential debate is going down Wednesday and we are a town that likes to drink.

That's why the Washingtonian has come up with its own VP debate drinking game.

This could get messy very quickly, mostly because these candidates are nothing if not predictable. So that's how the Washingtonian plans to give you liver failure.

Here are some of the rules:

Drink when Pence:

Talks about how he’s a Christian.

Mentions “Mother.” As in his wife, not his actual mother.

Shakes his head while Harris criticizes Trump

Brings up how Biden and Harris fought in the primary debates

Emphasizes the need to “restore American values”

Drink when Harris:

Mentions how close she was with Beau Biden

Criticizes Pence on his record as head of the coronavirus task force

Says “nobody is above the law”

Grills Pence on Trump’s response to his own COVID diagnosis

Says we need to end systemic racism but fails to explain how

This is the Most D.C. Thing because no one turns politics into a game better than us. While everyone around the country might be looking on at what politicians are doing with some side eye, we’re there with a beer and a side order of onion rings.

One more rule Washingtonian suggests.

They say to finish your drink if Donald Trump becomes incapacitated and Mike Pence becomes the president mid-debate.