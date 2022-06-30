Richland County Sheriff's Department will go 'On Patrol: Live'

Camera crews will be back in cars, deputy snags co-host duties on new television program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For those who were unsure, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has confirmed that cameras will be back in patrol cars for the REELZ television program On Patrol: Live.

The show is an updated version of the hugely popular Live PD that aired on A&E. That show, which followed police and deputies from divisions across the United States, was taken off the air in 2020 in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department had been one of the agencies featured on Live PD from 2016-2020, gaining national exposure while the show aired. Sheriff Lott had credited the show for improving the department's relationship in the community.

On Patrol: Live will have camera crews riding with Richland County deputies as they patrol Friday and Saturday nights. Some familiar faces will be returning to the patrol, and one -- Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson -- has snagged a co-hosting position along with host and executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin. The three will be live on set every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. providing viewers live analysis and context.

In addition to Richland County, the Berkley County Sheriff's Office in Moncks Corner has confirmed it will be participating in the program.

On Patrol: Live is scheduled to premier on REELZ July 22.