'Saturday Night Live' announces hosts to kick off 48th season

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" will begin its 48th season with three-consecutive live shows beginning Oct. 1.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller will make his hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 1 with musical guest Kendrick Lamar, NBC announced Tuesday.

Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize, Emmy and Grammy Award winner, will be making his third appearance as “SNL” musical guest.

Brendan Gleeson hosts "SNL" for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 8. Well known for playing Hogwarts professor Mad-Eye Moody in the "Harry Potter" franchise, the actor stars in "The Banshees of Inisherin" this October.

Willow (Smith) will perform as musical guest for the first time on Oct. 8.

Fresh off a cameo on Marvel's "She-Hulk," Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty on Saturday, Oct. 15 for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut and second musical guest appearance.

see you next week! pic.twitter.com/52CSL9YObh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 20, 2022

