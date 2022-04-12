HBO Max sets premiere date for 'The Batman'

The blockbuster film will also air on HBO Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES — The Caped Crusader is flying to streaming services after six weeks in theaters.

Warner Bros. confirmed "The Batman" will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Monday, April 18. The blockbuster film will also air on HBO Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 176-minute film follows Batman (Robert Pattinson) in his second year fighting criminals in Gotham City, as he faces a stern test from the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is set on taking out corrupt, elite members of society.

"The Batman," directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Andy Serkis.

The latest relaunch of the 80-year-old comic book character grossed $128.5 million in its opening weekend to mark the biggest opening of 2022 so far and second best during the COVID-19 pandemic ($260 million opening for "Spider-Man: No Way Home").

Three weeks into its theatrical run, "The Batman" moved past the $300 million domestic mark.

As of April 12, "The Batman" has grossed $736 million worldwide.

AMC and Regal theaters charged people more to see the super hero film compared to other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is experimenting with variable pricing for films, which means the company could be charging more to see presumably big-budget, blockbuster films. However, there was not a set price increase for "The Batman" since ticket prices vary by time of day and across the country.

When looking at ticket prices online, Regal Cinemas, which is owned by Cineworld, charged a fixed rate of $1 more for tickets to "The Batman," compared to other movies at the same theater at the same time.

Cinemark Theatres did not charge customers more to see "The Batman" compared to other films.