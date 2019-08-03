The creator and producer of The Simpsons says the 1991 episode of the FOX show guest starring Michael Jackson will no longer be circulated.

Executive producer James L. Brooks, creator Matt Groening and showrunner Al Jean all made the decision together after watching the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland,’ reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make,” Brooks told The Wall Street Journal. "The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this."

The Simpsons episode in question featured the voice of Michael Jackson – not playing himself but rather a man Homer meets in a mental Institution who believes he is Michael Jackson.

Not only will the episode be pulled from reruns and streaming platforms but also any future box sets.

The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland alleges Jackson sexually abused children.

