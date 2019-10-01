DENVER — You can add Tim Tebow to the list of folks who’ve been engaged in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old former Denver Broncos quarterback and current minor league baseball player popped the question to his girlfriend Wednesday outside his family’s farm near Jacksonville, Florida.

That detail was “exclusively revealed” by People Magazine. Tebow posted a photo confirming the proposal on Instagram on Thursday. His fiancée is 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote of his Nel-Peters. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters posted her own message to Tebow, writing “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

Tebow met the South African native through Night to Shine, which is part of his nonprofit, the Today Show reports.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in August.

And they’ve been adorable ever since.

Nel-Peters even brought Tebow to South Africa to visit her family!

He, in turn, brought her to his family’s house to celebrate Thanksgiving.

And showed her the American tradition of college football.

Congratulations to the happy couple!