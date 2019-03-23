COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tip off block party is in full force today at Tin roof and the sentate.

Guest have been out since 11 a.m. in the morning enjoying the food and fun.

Earlier today, the party was split between two teams, Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Central Florida.

Both school's supporters were out in high spirits cheering on their perspective teams and here's what some of the fans had to say.

Aaron Evans, whose son is playing for VCU says, "Our son plays for VCU, his name is Marcus Evans he's the point guard and we're hoping that he's healed from a injury he got a little while ago and we hope that he can be productive today."

Shajuan Evans, mother to Marcus Evans says, "The energy of the fans of VCU is so great and they're so nice and so supportive."

Tyler and Madison Quidort, UCF alumni traveled to support their alma mater.

"So far we're loving it we just picked up our tickets we were just at the fiesta bowl a few months ago to play LSU out there so we've been traveling all over to support UCF" says Tyler Quidort.

Madison Quidort says, "UCF is like one big family we know we're the underdog and so it makes us want to cheer harder and work harder to win and prove ourselves."

The tip off block party has $5 cover charge after 9 p.m. It continues till 2 a.m. and will also take place through Sunday.