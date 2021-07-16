Cinderella: Town Theatre brings a fresh spin to a classic fairytale

According to Town Theatre, this is "not your mother's Cinderella." The cast is performing the new Broadway adaptation of this classic tale.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Make sure you grab your tickets before the clock strikes midnight for Town Theatre's production of Cinderella.

Even though this is a fresh spin on one of America's favorite fairytales, you still get to experience some Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including "In My Own Little Corner," Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago."

Cinderella runs from July 16th through August 1st.