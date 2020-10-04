If your child was heartbroken over the idea that the highly anticipated sequel to the Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick animated film ‘Trolls’ might not happen because of COVID-19, Universal Pictures has good news.

‘Trolls World Tour’ is now available to rent on some of the biggest streaming platforms such as: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango Now, Google Play, and Youtube. The movie costs about as much as two movie tickets, $19.99, and gives you access to watch for 48 hours.

Universal also understands that sometimes a movie isn’t enough to keep your kiddos entertained, so they have also launched a free ‘Trolls World Tour’ activity book. The book includes 44 pages of coloring pictures, games and activities, and can be printed off at home.

No better way to spend the weekend than coloring and enjoying a good movie with your family.

RELATED: Social distance and chill: This website will pay you to watch whatever you want on Disney+

RELATED: Disney overhauls film release schedule, including 6 Marvel movies

RELATED: Missing sports? So are we. Here's how you can get your sports fix this weekend

RELATED: Ohio man once worked for 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic

RELATED: 'Go home! Watch TV!' | Larry David wants you to curb your enthusiasm for going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: The Quarantine Movie and Series Marathon