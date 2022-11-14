All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

“Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, this special holiday event is both is a magical experience for all ages."

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!

Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

“Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, this special holiday event is both is a magical experience for all ages,” Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad said. “Tweetsie Christmas is a great place to spend the most wonderful time of the year. We see so many families come together here each season for a very special holiday gathering.”

Tweetsie Christmas offers holiday activities the whole family will love, including a 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind one of the park's historic steam locomotives on a three-mile route lined with over 1 million Christmas lights.

“There are tunnels of lights and a 40-foot LED interactive Christmas tree,” Robbins added. “Guests should remember to dress warmly. The train cars are covered, but have open windows for unobstructed viewing of the magnificent light displays.”

Grown-ups can even download the Dear Santa letter template for children to fill out ahead of time and leave in Santa’s mailbox when they meet him at his Gingerbread House.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.